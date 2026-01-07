Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 7007553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Natl Bk Canada upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 31.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

