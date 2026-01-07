Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $131.3050, with a volume of 256051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Copa Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. Copa had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 18.83%.The firm had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Copa by 90.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

