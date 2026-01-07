CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.7250, with a volume of 53243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.98%.The company had revenue of $897.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 360.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.