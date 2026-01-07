Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,870 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock worth $32,471,654. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average is $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $214.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.