Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.83.
Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $302.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average of $304.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.
- Positive Sentiment: Included as a top dividend pick — articles tout McDonald’s steady dividend and franchise model as attractive to income investors, which can support long?term demand for the stock. The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion pipeline cited as a strategic support — analysts note disciplined unit growth and franchise leverage could help offset consumer traffic pressure and bolster systemwide sales over time. Is McDonald’s Expansion Pipeline Enough to Offset Consumer Pressure?
- Positive Sentiment: Menu initiatives (January shake?up, “secret” menu) could help drive traffic and higher?margin items if well received — a near?term sales catalyst for promotions and demand. McDonald’s menu gets major shake-up for January 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Shares have recently moved with broader market action; one note flags an intraday decline amid a market uptick, suggesting some price moves are market?driven rather than company?specific. McDonald’s (MCD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Local real estate/news items (a downtown site demolished for a $100M development) are unlikely to move the national stock materially but are worth monitoring for franchise/real?estate implications. McDonald’s demolished to make way for $100 million development downtown
- Negative Sentiment: Major litigation risk — a federal class?action lawsuit alleges the McRib product is misleading about its pork/rib content; extensive media coverage increases reputational and legal?cost uncertainty and is the main near?term negative catalyst for the stock. McDonald’s hit with lawsuit claiming McRib contains no real rib meat
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/local pushback — reports that councils and community groups are urging limits (e.g., on 24/7 openings) create localized operational friction and could affect franchise revenue patterns in some markets. Council urged to stop McDonald’s opening 24/7
In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
