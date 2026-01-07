Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,630 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $29,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.78, for a total value of $167,451.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,173.36. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,621.90. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,387. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

WTS stock opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

