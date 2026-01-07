Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 31.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AppLovin by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.5%

AppLovin stock opened at $617.24 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.20. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.90.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

