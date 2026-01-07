Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up 1.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $284.77 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.50.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.04.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

