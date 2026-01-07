Seneca Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 50,115 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

