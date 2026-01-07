949,610 Shares in Commercial Metals Company $CMC Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 949,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 124.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

