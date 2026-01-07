Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,401,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,561,000 after acquiring an additional 119,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $636.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $833.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $624.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $636.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

