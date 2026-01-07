SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 387,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 184,567 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,952,000 after buying an additional 579,318 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.