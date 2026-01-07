Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 99,509 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $2,752,418.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,138.08. This trade represents a 95.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,553,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 551,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,295.26. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 588,190 shares of company stock valued at $17,038,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,345 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 253,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

