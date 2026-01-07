LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LYB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

