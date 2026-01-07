Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,228,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,451,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,068,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,467 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,202,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 532,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,570,384. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $28,488,988. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

