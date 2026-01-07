BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Evercore ISI cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.32.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $48.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 341.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 206.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2,705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 337,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of BP by 22.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.