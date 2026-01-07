Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTRE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price target on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

FTRE opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.43 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortrea by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 5,419,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fortrea by 1,625.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,461 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter valued at $18,579,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter worth $8,325,000.

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

