KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 2,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $66,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at $131,680,869,063.03. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,897 shares of company stock worth $133,350,128. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

