KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $49.67 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $49,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $546.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $547.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,330 shares of company stock worth $9,135,364. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

