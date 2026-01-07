RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 124,005 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $159,147,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% in the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,808,000 after buying an additional 3,593,050 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $150,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.49.

More Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside on results — Jefferies updated models after Freeport’s provisional 4Q25 disclosure and expects EPS to outperform consensus due to stronger realized copper and gold prices and operational momentum; this bullish outlook supports today’s buying. Freeport EPS expected to outperform as Grasberg ramp-up delayed

Analyst/upside on results — Jefferies updated models after Freeport’s provisional 4Q25 disclosure and expects EPS to outperform consensus due to stronger realized copper and gold prices and operational momentum; this bullish outlook supports today’s buying. Positive Sentiment: Technical / momentum signals — FCX recently hit a 52?week high and has seen elevated call?option buying (large block of ~101,726 calls traded), both signs of bullish sentiment and short?term momentum among traders. Freeport McMoRan stock hits 52-week high

Technical / momentum signals — FCX recently hit a 52?week high and has seen elevated call?option buying (large block of ~101,726 calls traded), both signs of bullish sentiment and short?term momentum among traders. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation review — Market commentary is noting that FCX’s recent share?price momentum has pushed valuation metrics higher (P/E elevated vs. historical ranges); analysts and investors are re?checking valuation after the run. Freeport?McMoRan (FCX) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Momentum

Valuation review — Market commentary is noting that FCX’s recent share?price momentum has pushed valuation metrics higher (P/E elevated vs. historical ranges); analysts and investors are re?checking valuation after the run. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action filings and firm solicitations — Numerous law firms have announced class?action suits and are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions relating to alleged securities fraud during Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025; deadline notices (Jan 12) and repeated media alerts increase headline risk and potential legal costs or settlements. INVESTOR DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Robbins Geller…

Multiple class?action filings and firm solicitations — Numerous law firms have announced class?action suits and are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions relating to alleged securities fraud during Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025; deadline notices (Jan 12) and repeated media alerts increase headline risk and potential legal costs or settlements. Negative Sentiment: Allegations about Grasberg safety and disclosure — Some firms (e.g., Kuehn Law) specifically allege the company may have misrepresented safety and regulatory risks at the Grasberg Block Cave mine, which is a more material operational/legal allegation that could drive regulatory scrutiny or reputational damage if pursued. Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Freeport?McMoRan Inc. to Contact Law Firm

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.1%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Articles

