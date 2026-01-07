iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642,442 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $44,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,235 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,829,000 after buying an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after buying an additional 391,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,296,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,772.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 171,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,662,000 after buying an additional 170,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $202.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

