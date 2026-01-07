Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stake Boosted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,277 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $42,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

