KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $37.95 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after acquiring an additional 249,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,588,000 after purchasing an additional 294,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $445,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,928 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,926,271 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $375,265,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,899,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

