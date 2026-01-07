JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $874,000 Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 4.00. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

