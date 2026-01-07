First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.3%

FA stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.The company’s revenue was up 105.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in First Advantage by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company’s core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

