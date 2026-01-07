Zacks Research Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to “Hold”

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $70.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greif has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93.

In other Greif news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $683,645.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,019.68. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,488. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and sold 70,584 shares valued at $4,385,849. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Greif by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 9.8% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

