Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Nikon Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $11.16 on Monday. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Nikon had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

