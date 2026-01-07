Zacks Research Downgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Strong Sell

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Summit Redstone set a $4.50 price objective on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.4%

INN stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $530.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $177.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 444,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,387.80. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,846,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,936,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,079,000 after buying an additional 1,102,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3,028.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company’s portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

