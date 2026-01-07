Zacks Research Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Hold

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $38.15 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group is a global insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, that provides a broad range of insurance and risk management products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and multinational clients. Founded in 1872, the company has grown into one of the world’s major insurers, offering both property & casualty and life insurance solutions alongside related services such as claims management and risk engineering.

Zurich’s core activities include general (non-life) insurance and life insurance products.

