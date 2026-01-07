Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 target price on Kinetik in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Kinetik Price Performance

NYSE:KNTK opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,486,934.87. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 554,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,304.90. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the second quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 269.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

