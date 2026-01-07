Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Roche by 256.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

