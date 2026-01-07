Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.83 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 106.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 294,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 78,433 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.