Q4 Earnings Forecast for Nextpower Issued By Northland Capmk

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Nextpower in a report issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextpower’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on Nextpower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextpower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Nextpower Trading Up 2.1%

Nextpower stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Nextpower has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextpower by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,002 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nextpower during the 1st quarter worth $7,211,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 71,842 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,573.36. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. This represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,468 shares of company stock worth $8,246,979. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

