Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,303 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

VRT stock opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

