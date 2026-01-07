Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases Shares of 2,858 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 87,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $4,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.07.

Welltower Trading Up 0.5%

WELL stock opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

