Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Holdings Raised by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 984,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,997,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VEA opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

