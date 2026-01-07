MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $32.55 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.