Melius Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HII Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Melius Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 5th. Melius Research analyst S. Mikus now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $18.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.83 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.99 and a 200 day moving average of $288.42. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $370.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total transaction of $247,251.79. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

