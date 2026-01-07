Alma Metals (ASX:ALM) Insider Charles (Frazer) Tabeart Acquires 3,333,334 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Charles (Frazer) Tabeart bought 3,333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00.
Alma Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10.
Alma Metals Company Profile
