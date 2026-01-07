FY2025 EPS Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cut by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $19.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.89. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

JPM stock opened at $334.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price?target raises and upgrades lifted sentiment (Goldman Sachs to $386, Daiwa to $353, Wells Fargo to $360) and helped push JPM toward fresh highs. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target

Multiple analyst price?target raises and upgrades lifted sentiment (Goldman Sachs to $386, Daiwa to $353, Wells Fargo to $360) and helped push JPM toward fresh highs. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity signals bullish positioning by traders (hundreds of thousands of calls traded in recent sessions), which can amplify intraday upside and reflects expectations for continued outperformance. Large Volume of JPMorgan Call Options

Unusually large call?option activity signals bullish positioning by traders (hundreds of thousands of calls traded in recent sessions), which can amplify intraday upside and reflects expectations for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan launched a “Special Advisory Services” unit to monetize institutional expertise (AI, cybersecurity, strategic advisory), a move that could expand fee revenue and client stickiness. JPMorgan Forms Special Advisory Group

JPMorgan launched a “Special Advisory Services” unit to monetize institutional expertise (AI, cybersecurity, strategic advisory), a move that could expand fee revenue and client stickiness. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s annual Business Leaders Outlook survey shows rising optimism among U.S. small and midsize businesses — a macro signal that could support loan demand and M&A activity over 2026, but the impact on near?term revenue is indirect. JPMorganChase Survey

JPMorgan’s annual Business Leaders Outlook survey shows rising optimism among U.S. small and midsize businesses — a macro signal that could support loan demand and M&A activity over 2026, but the impact on near?term revenue is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan provided a $100M capital facility to Equify Financial — an example of core lending activity that supports interest income and client relationships but is incremental in scale. Equify Capital Facility

JPMorgan provided a $100M capital facility to Equify Financial — an example of core lending activity that supports interest income and client relationships but is incremental in scale. Negative Sentiment: Coverage on CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly realizing ~ $770M in 2025 has generated governance/optics discussion that can temper investor sentiment around executive pay, even if it doesn’t affect fundamentals. Jamie Dimon Compensation Report

Coverage on CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly realizing ~ $770M in 2025 has generated governance/optics discussion that can temper investor sentiment around executive pay, even if it doesn’t affect fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan (with Citi) opted out of advising on India’s SBI Funds IPO due to very low fees — a small revenue loss but a reminder of fee pressure in some regions. Citi, JPMorgan Opt Out of SBI Funds IPO

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

