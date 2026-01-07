What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for EverQuote Q1 Earnings?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

EverQuote Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $97,379.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,475.08. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,610.82. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,798 shares of company stock worth $1,271,877 in the last ninety days. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 123,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 866,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EverQuote by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 689,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across several quarters and pushed FY2026 and FY2027 outlooks materially higher, while assigning a “Strong?Buy” rating — Zacks now sees FY2026 EPS of $1.76 (from $1.60) and FY2027 EPS of $2.02, and lifted multiple quarterly forecasts. This upgrade suggests analysts expect stronger revenue/profitability ahead and can support upside in the shares.

Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across several quarters and pushed FY2026 and FY2027 outlooks materially higher, while assigning a “Strong?Buy” rating — Zacks now sees FY2026 EPS of $1.76 (from $1.60) and FY2027 EPS of $2.02, and lifted multiple quarterly forecasts. This upgrade suggests analysts expect stronger revenue/profitability ahead and can support upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: EverQuote will present and hold one?on?one meetings at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, increasing investor visibility and providing management a forum to update guidance and growth plans. Needham Conference Release

EverQuote will present and hold one?on?one meetings at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, increasing investor visibility and providing management a forum to update guidance and growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst actions (Needham and JPMorgan raised price targets; MarketBeat notes a consensus “Buy” and an average target near $34) add further support to upside expectations from the sell?side. MarketBeat: Analyst Coverage

Recent analyst actions (Needham and JPMorgan raised price targets; MarketBeat notes a consensus “Buy” and an average target near $34) add further support to upside expectations from the sell?side. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional adjustments reported (several funds slightly increased positions). These appear minor in scale relative to the company’s free float and are unlikely to move the stock by themselves. Institutional Holdings

Small institutional adjustments reported (several funds slightly increased positions). These appear minor in scale relative to the company’s free float and are unlikely to move the stock by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Two insider sales: CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares at ~$23.21 (0.44% reduction of his holdings) and CAO Jon Ayotte sold 675 shares at ~$25.16 (1.2% reduction). The transactions are disclosed in SEC filings and may be viewed as a modest negative signal, though sizes are small relative to total insider holdings. Sanborn SEC Filing Ayotte SEC Filing

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

