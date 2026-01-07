Invesco QQQ $QQQ is New Perspectives Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

New Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 12.4% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $623.86 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.