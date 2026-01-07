Invesco QQQ $QQQ is New Perspectives Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

New Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 12.4% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large-cap internet and AI beneficiaries—names like Alphabet—are cited as potential drivers for ETFs such as QQQ, supporting the fund’s upside given its heavy tech/mega-cap weighting. Famed Internet Stocks Could Propel These ETFs in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Daily ETF commentary reports QQQ gains and broader index strength, confirming short?term bullish momentum and positive investor sentiment into the start of the week. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-6-2026
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry flow analysis shows continued appetite for core equity ETFs after a big 2025, which tends to benefit large, liquid ETFs like QQQ via inflows and tight spreads. From Bitcoin to Bonds: Examining the 2025 ETF Heavyweights
- Positive Sentiment: Reported share acquisition by Sterling Investment Counsel (1,817 shares) is a small but positive signal of institutional buying interest in QQQ. Sterling Investment Counsel Acquires 1,817 Shares in Invesco QQQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Earlier daily snapshots showed pre-market strength as well, reinforcing momentum but offering limited new information on catalysts. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-5-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market outlook pieces highlight a generally positive backdrop for 2026 but caution on volatility and intermittent large drawdowns—important for risk management but not an immediate directional catalyst. 2026 Stock Market Outlook: A Positive Backdrop, But Brace For Another 2025-Sized Plunge
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on central bank policy and quantitative easing is mixed—any clear pivot to easing would be bullish for risk assets (and QQQ), but current commentary is watchful rather than decisive. Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Easing
- Negative Sentiment: Several macro pieces warn of housing stress, recession risks, and a “dangerous” Fed moment—worsening economic data or hawkish surprises could trigger rotation out of growth/tech and weigh on QQQ. U.S. Economy: Housing, The Pain Begins Now
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning that the Fed’s next moves could unsettle markets; heightened policy risk raises the chance of short-term volatility for tech-heavy ETFs. The Fed’s Most Dangerous Moment Yet – And Markets Are Not Ready
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
