Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Director Danny Robert Schoening Sells 14,066 Shares

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 14,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $183,139.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 853,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,113,872. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Danny Robert Schoening also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Danny Robert Schoening sold 5,495 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $71,874.60.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Danny Robert Schoening sold 34,147 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $473,618.89.
Optex Systems Stock Performance
Optex Systems stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.64. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Optex Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Optex Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Optex Systems
Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.
Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.
