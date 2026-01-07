SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $1,242.19 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,246.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $917.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $488.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.67.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

