Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,481. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

