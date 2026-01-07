The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $204,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,265.23. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

