Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 billion.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.20.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,283,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,026,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 267.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,240,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,203,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,395,000 after buying an additional 626,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 793,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.