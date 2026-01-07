Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

