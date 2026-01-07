Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 165.3% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

