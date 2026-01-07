Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 353.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 139,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 8,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.
Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a constructive view on ABT with a buy/overweight stance and raised its price target, signaling strong analyst confidence that supports further upside. Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays also increased its price target from $162 to $169 (overweight), implying meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga coverage of Barclays PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI nudged its target up to $144 and maintained an outperform rating, adding another independent analyst vote of confidence for valuation and growth expectations. Evercore ISI adjusts PT on Abbott Laboratories
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott unveiled Libre Assist, an AI-driven feature in the Libre app aimed at in-the-moment meal guidance for people with diabetes — a product extension that could boost user engagement and CGM stickiness. Product innovation at CES supports the narrative of recurring revenue and device ecosystem strength. Abbott’s new Libre Assist app feature
- Neutral Sentiment: Abbott scheduled its Q4 2025 earnings release and conference call for Jan. 22 (pre-market). This is a key near-term catalyst: results and FY guidance will likely drive the next leg of the stock’s move. Abbott hosts conference call for fourth-quarter earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Studio coverage and comparisons (Zacks) highlight valuation comparisons with peers like Prestige Consumer Healthcare — useful for value-oriented investors, but not a direct stock driver. PBH vs. ABT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent intraday/short-term coverage noting ABT’s outperformance versus the market signals momentum but is not a fundamental change. Abbott (ABT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
