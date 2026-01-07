Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 353.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 139,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 8,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

